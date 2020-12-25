ELIZABETHTON — Some members of the Carter County Commission have objected to an email sent by Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby on Wednesday that said the county had received “unexpected” extra COVID-19 vaccine and that it would be provided to county commissioners and members of their families.
“This is not right and I will not go in front of others who have a higher priority for this vaccine,” said Commissioner Robert Acuff, who represents the Stoney Creek District. Acuff is also a professor of surgery at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
He said other commissioners have also expressed opposition to taking the vaccination out of sequence.
Commissioner Kelly Collins, who represents Elizabethton in the 8th District, said she did not think she could rightfully step ahead of others who had been given a higher priority by the state.
“I received the email, but I did not think I fit the requirements, I am a teacher, and a county commissioner, but I am not a first responder,” Collins said.
Other county commissioners have expressed similar thoughts to other local news media.
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department, agreed with the commissioners.
He said the state is currently working with the highest of priority levels. For the local health department, he said that means vaccinations are only being provided for the first responders and school nurses.
Kirschke said he heard about the email and sent word that only those in the top priority were being vaccinated.
Acuff said all commissioners were made aware of the state’s vaccination priorities on Monday, when Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter County Health Department, spoke at the commission’s December meeting. Hurt told the commissioners that the first Moderna vaccine had been given that day at the Health Department, and that the state rules provided that it should only be administered to first responders who come in contact with people who may have the virus, and also school nurses.
Hurt said patients with high risks because of age and other health problems were also high priorities.
An elderly commissioner with health problems asked Hurt when would be his time to receive the vaccine, and she told him he would be very high on the priority list.
Woodby was contacted by email to for comment, but her comments had not yet been received.