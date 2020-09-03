Outside contractor Sodexo laid off 94 East Tennessee State University dining service workers during a temporary closure, according to a notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The closure was effective Aug. 15 before the company notified the department on Sept. 1. According to the department, the Northeast Local Workforce Development Area’s rapid response team has since been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees.
“Our top priority is immovably the health and safety of our employees, clients, customers, and the communities we serve. As we continue to navigate the uncertainties created by COVID-19, like everyone else, we’ve had to make some very difficult decisions. And the most difficult of these has been workforce reductions,” a statement from Sodexo Public Relations Director Enrico Dinges read. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has closed some locations and reduced staff at others. Wherever possible, we temporarily reassign staff to open Sodexo sites. We are also placing Sodexo staff where possible with various parts of the supply chain — such as grocery stores and warehouses — that need extra help.
“Where temporary reassignment isn’t possible, we are providing the option to use paid time off that would accrue by the end of the year, extending sick leave related to COVID-19, and facilitating unemployment claims,” the statement continued. “Our team members are our greatest asset, and they are also the people with whom we work side-by-side. They are our friends and our work family. We are doing everything we can to help them during this crisis. We will continue to explore every option and resource for our employees.”
ETSU Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Joe Sherlin said students on campus this year still have food services despite the layoffs.
“Sodexo is an outstanding partner, and though our student population on campus is significantly lower this fall, there are a number of excellent dining options for our students this semester,” he said in an emailed statement.