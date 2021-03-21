Johnson City police have identified a student who posted several threatening comments on a social media app Sunday that indicated there would be some type of revengeful act at Science Hill High School on Monday.
“We found out about the social media threats earlier today,” Johnson City Police Department Maj. Brian Rice said Sunday night. “We’ve been working on this all day and worked with the Johnson City Schools to identify that person.”
Rice said investigators have talked to the student and said there was “no danger associated with that individual.”
JCPD made this post around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the department’s Facebook account:
“Johnson City Police Department was made aware of a threat concerning Science Hill High School circulating on social media tonight. In coordination with Johnson City Schools, a student has been identified.
“There is no danger associated with those threats to SHHS students, faculty, or staff.
“In an abundance of caution additional police presence and patrol will be available and visible tomorrow on the SHHS campus.”
