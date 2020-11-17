ELIZABETHTON — Snap-on Tools is proudly celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. And while much of that early history is contained within the bounds of Wisconsin, the pride is also felt in East Tennessee, where the plant in Elizabethton has been a part of Snap-on for 46 of the 100 years.
Snap-on was just a small employer in Carter County when it first opened its Elizabethton plant in 1974. Elizabethton was noted as a major manufacturer of rayon then, with huge textile plants. Snap-on proved to be a welcome addition to the manufacturing base, especially as textile manufacturing began to decline across the country.
Snap-on was initially connected to an industry that was flourishing, the nascent automobile repair industry.
Joseph Johnson, an engineer from Milwaukee came up with the idea to combine five angles and 10 sockets into a new tool for the mechanics working on the growing number of cars in need of repair. That led to the company’s first patent for its No. 6 ratchet and a new company with a bright future was off and running.
Snap-on thrived as the automobile became an essential part of American life through the first half of the 20th century, World War II and the postwar boom.
As the company continued to grow, it began to expand from its base. In the 1970s that expansion led to the establishment of a 25,000-square-foot wrench forging plant in Elizabethton. Today, it has grown to a 170,000 square-foot plant that makes 6,000 ratchets per day and 9,000 wrenches daily.
The company purchased an additional 6 acres of adjacent property on its State Line Road location to build an addition that created an additional 20 jobs.
Carter County Interim Mayor Patty Woodby said about the Elizabethton part of the Snap-on centennial celebration: “During this month of Thanksgiving, the citizens of Carter County along with the County Commission and Industrial Development Board would like to express our sincere appreciation to Snap-on. We are indeed fortunate to have this progressive manufacturing plant in Carter County.
We also want to congratulate Snap-on on their 100th anniversary. We commend them for their high priorities of quality, customer service, and safety. For over four decades Snap-on has provided employment for generations of Carter Countians. Since 1974, we have enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Snap-on and look forward to supporting efficient, effective, and profitable production for many years to come.”
