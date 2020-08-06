ELIZABETHTON — An election victory should be an exciting time for a political candidate, especially when it is a first attempt at an elective office, but Teresa Murray Smith called her election as city judge of Elizabethton a “bittersweet” moment.
That was because her husband, FBI agent Lanny D. Smith, died last week of a heart attack.
“This is very bittersweet without my husband to share this moment with,” Smith said. “This would have meant so much to him. He was my encourager and my supporter.
“I hope to be worthy of the confidence the voters of Elizabethton have shown in me.”
She ended by noting another friend who has died recently, T.J. Little, whose unfilled term Smith was elected to complete. “Today (Aug. 6) was his birthday,” Smith said.
Smith had no opposition on the ballot, but Jason Holly, the man selected by the Elizabethton City Council to temporarily sit on the bench until the election could be held, decided to run a write-in campaign.
In unofficial results, Smith received 1,459 votes to complete Little’s term as municipal judge. Holly received 685 write-in votes.
In a countywide race, Ronnie Taylor was unopposed for another term as property assessor. He received 7,808 votes.
In comparison to the judicial election, the other local races in Carter County were uneventful. Two elections for seats on the Carter County Commission were won without opposition on the ballot. Mark Tester received 941 votes in the 3rd District and Thomas Proffitt received 698 votes to take an 8th District seat.
Three incumbents running in the Carter County School Board elections were reelected. Keith Bowers Sr. received 1,154 votes in the 1st District. Danny Ward received 890 votes in the 4th District. Kelly Crain received 787 votes in the 6th District. New member Dylan Hill was elected from the 8th District in another unchallenged contest. Dustin Baker was elected constable from the 7th District with 888 votes.