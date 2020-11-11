The holiday season is one of blessings, hope and healing at the Small Miracles Therapeutic Riding Center for children and adults with special needs and disabilities.
For those who support the center it is also a season of generous giving and one of the most beneficial times of the year to help perpetuate Small Miracle’s mission to make a lasting impact in the lives of as many individuals as possible.
Even in the face of a worldwide pandemic, the center’s traditional Christmas fundraisers are prepared to make the most of every gift.
Small Miracles annual Hearts & Hooves Online Auction is underway and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
The auction site features more than over 200 donated items in categories including dining, entertainment, leisure, golf, automotive, health & fitness, home and personal, unique and one of a kind.
The riding center’s annual Christmas Wreath Sale corresponds with the dates of the online auction as will this year’s benefit sale of Terri Lynn premium nuts, dried fruits, confections and candies.
More information about the auction, including opportunities to bid and wreath and nut sale order forms, can be found at the Small Miracles’ website, www.small-miracles.org. All proceeds go to Small Miracles’ students and programs.
Auction items, wreaths and Terri Lynn gifts will be available for pick up during the annual Small Miracles’ Holiday Open House set for 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29 at the riding center at 1026 Rock Springs Drive, Kingsport. Curbside pick up will also be available.
Direct donations to Small Miracles may be made at the website or by mail to 1026 Rock Springs Drive. Kingsport, TN, 37664
In a seasonal appeal to the community that makes the center’s work possible, Small Miracles directors write, “This is a challenging time for us all. We thank you for your support and for being a part of God’s mission at Small Miracles!”
• The familiar glow of Christmas lights has returned to Bristol Motor Speedway for an all new year of fun and fundraising for children in need across the region.
Participants in the annual Food City Speedway in Lights 5K were the first to see this year’s light show at Bristol in a socially distanced benefit run held Sunday evening, Nov. 8.
The 2020 fundraising season will wrap up tonight with Speedway Children’s Charities happiest night of the year, the annual Night of Smiles celebration when the entire year’s proceeds are awarded to dozens of nonprofit children’s programs in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Thegiving event will be conducted in drive-through fashion this year with agency representatives remaining in their vehicles for a spin through the holiday light show and a final stop on the racetrack finish line where checks will be presented.
The holiday Ice Rink will also open tonight and remain open to a limited number of skaters through Jan. 10. Admission is $12 Monday-Thursday, and $15 Friday-Sunday. The Ice Rink will be closed on Mondays from Nov. 16 — Dec. 14.Hours may vary and guests are advised to review the schedule in advance at the BMS website.
The 24th annual Speedway in Lights — 50 festive displays spread out along a four-mile route over BMS grounds, dragway and legendary half-mile oval — will open Friday, Nov. 13, and continue through Jan. 2.
The cost is $20 per car Sunday-Thursday and $25 per car Friday and Saturday. Group vans are $50 and buses $125.
This year’s Christmas Village on the track infield will be modified to encourage social distancing, with no carnival rides, no visits with Santa and masks required. For more information about the events visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org/Bristol or call 423-989-6991.
• If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605