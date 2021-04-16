The Northeast Regional Health Office and Ballad Health are hosting a slew of COVID-19 vaccination events this weekend and next week as active cases in the region continue to rise, up to 1,662 on Friday — the region's highest number since Feb. 3.
Saturday:
Ballad Health is hosting another "Super Saturday" vaccination event this weekend, with vaccines available to walk-ins at five locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are required.
- Abingdon, VA, 611 Campus Drive
- Elizabethton, TN, 1509 W. Elk Avenue
- Greeneville, TN, 438 E. Vann Road, Suite 100
- Kingsport, TN, 2205 Pavilion Drive
- Norton, VA, 310 3rd Street NE
Monday:
The Northeast Regional Health Office is hosting walk-in vaccination events in all seven counties under its coverage area next week, the first of which will be held on Monday.
- Great Lakes Workforce Development, 386 Highway 91, Elizabethton, 9-11 a.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Hancock County Health Department, 178 Willow Street, Sneedville, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Moderna)
- Johnson County Health Department, 715 W. Main Street, Mountain City, 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Moderna)
Tuesday:
- Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Phipps Bend Industrial Park, Surgoinsville, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Unicoi County High School, 700 S. Mohawk Drive, Erwin, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
Wednesday:
- Hancock County Health Department, 178 Willow Street, Sneedville, 7-9 a.m. (Moderna)
Thursday:
- Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, 12-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Johnson County Health Department, 715 W. Main Street, Mountain City, 9-11 a.m. (Moderna)
- Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
Friday:
- Phipps Bend Industrial Park, Surgoinsville, 7-9 a.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)