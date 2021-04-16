Where Can I Vaccinated?

All Northeast Tennessee counties are now vaccinating all adults 16 and older.

Not sure if you're eligible? Tennesseans can determine their vaccine eligibility and request an appointment by visiting bit.ly/2YcVMcT and highlighting their county of residence. Additionally, you can call (866) 442-5301 for more information.

To register for a vaccine, visit bit.ly/2ZVJS8c. Ballad Health is also offering vaccine appointments to all adults at its Elizabethton and Kingsport locations, which you can register for by visiting bit.ly/3e1ru5Y. Ballad also has vaccine centers in Abingdon and Norton. To find other vaccination sites, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, visit covidvaccinefinder.org.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is vaccinating people at Whitetop Creek Park and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium by appointment only. Call (423) 279-2777 to schedule an appointment and check bit.ly/3a6ZVoc for the latest information and to pre-download and fill out the vaccine paperwork.