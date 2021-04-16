Daily COVID Data @2x-19.png

The Northeast Regional Health Office and Ballad Health are hosting a slew of COVID-19 vaccination events this weekend and next week as active cases in the region continue to rise, up to 1,662 on Friday — the region's highest number since Feb. 3. 

Saturday: 

Ballad Health is hosting another "Super Saturday" vaccination event this weekend, with vaccines available to walk-ins at five locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are required. 

  • Abingdon, VA, 611 Campus Drive
  • Elizabethton, TN, 1509 W. Elk Avenue 
  • Greeneville, TN, 438 E. Vann Road, Suite 100
  • Kingsport, TN, 2205 Pavilion Drive
  • Norton, VA, 310 3rd Street NE

Monday: 

The Northeast Regional Health Office is hosting walk-in vaccination events in all seven counties under its coverage area next week, the first of which will be held on Monday. 

  • Great Lakes Workforce Development, 386 Highway 91, Elizabethton, 9-11 a.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
  • Hancock County Health Department, 178 Willow Street, Sneedville, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Moderna)
  • Johnson County Health Department, 715 W. Main Street, Mountain City, 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Moderna)

Tuesday: 

  • Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
  • Phipps Bend Industrial Park, Surgoinsville, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
  • Unicoi County High School, 700 S. Mohawk Drive, Erwin, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)

Wednesday: 

  • Hancock County Health Department, 178 Willow Street, Sneedville, 7-9 a.m. (Moderna)

Thursday: 

  • Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, 12-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
  • Johnson County Health Department, 715 W. Main Street, Mountain City, 9-11 a.m. (Moderna)
  • Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)

Friday: 

  • Phipps Bend Industrial Park, Surgoinsville, 7-9 a.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
  • Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)