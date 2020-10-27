SleepZone

Mark Matteau, owner of The SleepZone Mattress Centers, recently presented a check for $4,790 to Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. Every month, The SleepZone Mattress Centers donate a portion of every sale to a local nonprofit organization. The regional food bank was the The Sleepzone Charity of the Month for August. The food bank thanked Matteau and The SleepZone for the donation and for their continued support of the food bank with a “Thank You” posted on its social media pages along with the above photograph.