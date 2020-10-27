Mark Matteau, owner of The SleepZone Mattress Centers, recently presented a check for $4,790 to Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. Every month, The SleepZone Mattress Centers donate a portion of every sale to a local nonprofit organization. The regional food bank was the The Sleepzone Charity of the Month for August. The food bank thanked Matteau and The SleepZone for the donation and for their continued support of the food bank with a “Thank You” posted on its social media pages along with the above photograph.
SleepZone supports Second Harvest
Tags
Sue Guinn Legg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
East Tennessee woman gets 33 years for illegal distribution of pain pills
-
2 shot dead in Johnson City; police say apparent murder-suicide
-
Ballad identifies COVID-19 cluster at Johnson City Medical Center
-
Johnson City Mall says renovations still on track
-
Washington County deputies search for burglar seen on home security cam