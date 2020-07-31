Mountain Home VA reported another new death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, bringing its total to six over the course of the pandemic, with nearly all having occurred in the last 10 days.
As of Friday morning, there were 169 cases of the virus attributed to Mountain Home, with 97 recoveries. Since July 1, when the system was reporting only 39 cases, cases attributed to Mountain Home have increased by 333%.
Of the positive cases, 85% have been veterans. All fatalities have been veterans.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs' COVID-19 data dashboard, cumulative cases includes "all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19. This includes Veterans, employees, and non-Veterans." The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.