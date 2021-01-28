Six more people pleaded guilty in Carter County Criminal Court Thursday in a large methamphetamine conspiracy case from 2019.
The investigation, which was code named Operation Sundown, led to 44 indictments, which led to a roundup of defendants Aug. 20-21, 2019.
The investigation was operated by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Erwin Police Department, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security.
The conspiracy involved more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.
At the time of the arrests, Carter County officials said although opioids seem to be getting a lot more publicity these days, in Carter County and Elizabethton, methamphetamine is still the biggest problem and is continuing to grow.
Those who entered guilty pleas on Thursday were:
• Larry Edward “Bud” Stapleton, 10 years for possessions of methamphetamine in a drug free zone.
• Michael Shane Walker received 12 years for possession of methamphetamine for resale. He also pleaded guilty to violating probation from another case and must serve that 16 year sentence, giving him a total of 28 years in prison.
• Taylor Brook Crowe received 15 years for conspiracy to possess 300 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
• Hutch Freddie Sims received 15 years for conspiracy to possess 300 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
• Brandon Keith Lewis received 20 years on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver. Half of his time was reduced to probation.
• James Terry Pierce received 10 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver. His sentence was suspended to probation.
With these six who most recently pleaded guilty, there have been 28 of the 44 cases resolved. Of the resolved cases, 17 agreed to serve sentences in the Tennessee Department of Correction, 11 received probation
One was dismissed, and there are 15 cases that remain open. The defendants are free on bond, so it will be at least April before they have a court hearing due to COVID-19 restrictions on in-person hearings.