A million-dollar water and sewer project in downtown Johnson City will start next Monday.
The two-phase rehabilitation of the city’s downtown water and wastewater system will begin on Oct. 12 and will encompass 2,600 feet of sewer line improvements and more than 550 feet of waterline installation.
The city said a cast iron and concrete sewer line under Buffalo Street was installed around 1970. The pipeline is in good overall condition, but groundwater has seeped into several pipe joints.
“As we’ve continued to deliver water and wastewater amid the challenges of COVID-19, we know that repairing and replacing aging infrastructure remains critical to our mission to protect the public health and strengthen communities,” Director of Water and Sewer Services Tom Witherspoon said in a press release. “This project will allow us to provide service for the next 100 years.”
The first phase of the project will last through Dec. 31 and will involve fixes to the sewer line that runs beneath Buffalo Street. Work will stretch from the intersection at Cherry Street through the South Roan Street intersection before traveling for a distance under Water Street.
The city does expect construction will have an impact on pedestrians and motorists.
Johnson City plans to close a brick-paved area in the median of the Buffalo and Tipton intersections for up to two months, install a temporary road ramp across Buffalo Street near the Tipton Street intersection, and temporarily close the road and sidewalk along Buffalo Street and State of Franklin Road.
The city said there will also be the loss of parallel parking along Buffalo Street in the areas where construction crews are working, and crews will be conducting night and weekend work.
Phase two of the project, which the city expects will start on Jan. 1 and last through March 31, will include water and sewer work on East Market Street from Buffalo Street to South Roan Street.
The city said the work will include an open cut installation of a new waterline plus new water service lines and new fire sprinkler connections for each property along the route. The city will also rehabilitate a sewer line on East Market Street and install sewer cleanouts for businesses that don’t currently have one.
Existing water and sewer lines along the road were initially installed in the early 1900s.
East Market Street will be completely closed to vehicle traffic and on-street parking during this period. Sidewalks will also be temporarily closed.
The city is investing more than $1 million in the project, which will be supplemented by money from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The city originally planned to start the project last year, but city engineer Jonathan Lane said officials delayed it for a number of reasons, the main one being that bids initially came back higher than expected. Officials re-advertised the project over the summer.
Johnson City will provide regular updates on the project and has more information available on its website, www.johnsoncitytn.org.