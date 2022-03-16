On Wednesday, the Johnson City Press reported on the candidates for mayor and the candidates for sheriff who participated in the Carter County Candidate Forum. Because of a lack of time, the report was not able to include the candidates who participated in the earlier section of the forum, which included the county clerk and trustee candidates. Those candidates are presented in a second part of the Carter County Candidate Forum story presented today.
There was only one candidate in the county clerk section of the forum. That candidate was Randall Jenkins. He has seven years on the County Commission. During that time he has seen several areas where improvements could be made in the clerk’s office. These include more online services. He said he also wants to make minutes and agendas more available to the general public.
There were five candidates who participated in the trustee portion of forum.
Larry Adams said he has extensive background in management, served in management at Winn-Dixie, Eckerd Drugs, plant management for seven years and management in auto industry. He said the office of Trustee has been run very well under Randal Lewis.
Aaron Greer said for the last eight our nine years he has been working in the marketing of software to all 95 courthouses in Tennessee.
Travis Hill graduated from ETSU with double major in accountancy and management. Currently serves on the Carter County Commission and is an employee in the Finance Department at the city of Elizabethton.
Chad Lewis is the son of the current trustee. He was raised in a home where he could see the operation of the trustee’s office. Operates his own business.
“I do think this office has been run flawlessly for the past 27 and a half years, by the current trustee. He said there has never been an audit finding during this time. “That’s a huge testament to the current trustee and the ladies who work in that office.”
Andrew Wetzel had a variety of accomplishments including serving as a battalion chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department, served as a Marine Corps Reservist with over 27 years of service. He is also the owner of the State Line Drive-in Theater.