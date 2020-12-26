The damage from a fire that destroyed the building that once housed the local iconic Sittin Bull was so extensive it will be hard to determine how it started.
“From what witnesses said (and the damage) it looked like it started at the Sittin Bull. Then it got in the attic and the building didn’t have any firewalls and it just went,” Gray Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Rogers said.
“There will be investigators go back out and look at it to determine the cause. As bad as it is damaged it’s going to be hard to do that.”
Rogers said he knew the fire was going to be big and bad after he got on the road from Kingsport, where works.
“I left work in Kingsport and I saw the smoke from there and I knew it was going to be a bad one,” he said. “I wasn’t on scene yet and I did a county-wide call,” for assistance.
As it turned out, all eight Washington County volunteer fire departments — Gray, Fall Branch, Limestone, Nolichuckey, Jonesborough, Embreeville, Sulphur Springs and Watauga — as well as units from the Johnson City Fire Department and two trucks from a Sullivan County department responded.
Rogers said there were probably 45 to 50 firefighters helping put the fire out.
“Our main thing was the water supply,” he said.
Many of the tanker trucks that responded were used to shuttle water from nearby fire hydrants. Three dump tanks — large collapsible containers — were used to provide water to pumper trucks and two ground lines straight from fire hydrants that firefighters used to spray water from all sides.
Johnson City Fire Department sent its ladder truck, which was used to spray the fire from above as the work on the ground continued.
Wind was also a factor in fighting the fire, as flames were arcing across the road toward Gray Elementary School. But the wind also worked to the firefighters’ benefit.
“The wind ... if the wind hadn’t been blowing we’d have lost some of the trailers behind it; the wind played in our favor there,” Rogers said.
He said the mutual aid agreement among fire departments in the area played a key role in putting out the fire.
“It’s very important,” he said. “If we don’t work together, we don’t have the manpower we need to do, especially something that big. We help them as much as they help us.”