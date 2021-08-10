A single vehicle accident Tuesday morning on Highway 107 in Unicoi County left one North Carolina resident dead and another injured.
According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Haley Calhoun, 15, of Newland, North Carolina, was killed around 5:08 a.m. near the Limestone Cove Recreation Area after the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am she was a passenger in struck a tree head on after the vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and left the roadway.
According to the report, the vehicle’s brakes were not applied during the accident.
The driver of the vehicle, Damian Fuller, 18, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.