Beth Simpson, a Milligan graduate and mother of five, says her range of experiences in local education are what make her a perfect fit for the Johnson City Board of Education.
Simpson recently filed to run in the November election, which has three seats open and six other candidates: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Matt Wilhjelm and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Simpson said technology has been a major focus for public school systems recently, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many to continue their studies remotely.
The Johnson City Press spoke with her recently to learn more about her and her thoughts on public education today.
How long have you been a part of the Johnson City community?
After graduating from Milligan, I taught middle school English in Indianapolis and started a family. My family and I returned to Johnson City in 2011, and we have enjoyed making our home here since.
What do you think makes you right for the job?
As a mother of five children, three Science Hill graduates and two still in the Johnson City Schools, I have a broad range of direct experiences inside our community’s schools. I have served as a substitute teacher and as a volunteer, giving me further insight and exposure. My family has benefited from the work of the Johnson City schools, and I desire to use my experiences to ensure our already successful schools maintain and expand this tradition of excellence.
What do you think are some of the biggest challenges in education today?
Our schools are, as always, faced with the challenge of wisely allocating precious resources both financial and human in order to provide an effective education for all students. With ever-changing technology, economic uncertainty and a politically polarized world, good public education is essential. Education is the glue that holds democracy together. We must provide our community, and our country, with citizens who are not only career and/or college-ready, but also students who are equipped to think critically and lead full and productive lives. We must prepare students to flourish in the 21st century. Education is essential for the success of our region.
How do you think the board should go about tackling those challenges?
Regardless of the specific challenge, level-headed wisdom guided by a desire to effectively meet the needs of all students is critical. Effective leaders know how to balance principles with input from their community. As a board member, I would work to ensure the Johnson City Schools makes the most effective investments to provide quality education to all students.
What are some hot-button education issues that are most important to you?
Technological advances have been an invaluable resource to move education goals forward. Each of us has discovered new ways technology can interact with our lives — Zoom meetings, remote medical appointments, instant access to information, remote learning, etc. Johnson City Schools must educate students to navigate this technology and also train them to evaluate the vast information that technology puts in their path.