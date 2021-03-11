JOHNSON CITY – Overhead sign installation for the Interstate 26 interchange upgrade in Boones Creek will result in some lane and ramp closures in the project area beginning Sunday. All work is expected to be complete by Wednesday.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says there will be lane closures on State Route 354 (Boones Creek Road) between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. In addition, the on and off ramps for I-26 East and West at Exit 17 will be closed intermittently between midnight and 5 a.m. Detour signage will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone.
The closures will be in place to allow crews to safely lift and connect large overhead signage for final placement, according to TDOT.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions, and motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
Work is nearing completion on this major upgrade to the I26 interchange at Exit 17.
The project, which began in July 2019, has included the widening and realignment of Boones Creek Road, as well as reconfiguring the entry and exit ramps of I-26.
When completed, the exit will become a “diverging diamond” similar to the Interstate 40 Exit 407 interchange in Sevier County.