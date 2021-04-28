ELIZABETHTON — There is a wide variety of programs offered this month at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., highlighted by the 27th Annual Siege of Fort Watauga, which is scheduled for May 15 and May 16.
The siege recreates one of the many memorable events that took place at Fort Watauga and Sycamore Shoals during the last quarter of the 18th century. The siege tells the story of Cherokee attack that took place on settlements along the Nolichucky, Watauga, Doe and Holston rivers during the summer of 1776.
One part of the history, the siege of Fort Watauga, will be remembered this weekend, when 200 re-enactors, portraying frontier settlers, Cherokee and British officials. The event will include living history camps, shops and period vendors. There will be re-enactments of the attack on the fort both days. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The first May event will take place at 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 1, with “Tennessee Essential Trees”, a free guided hike along the Watauga River to learn about some of Tennessee’s most important species of trees. The hike will be led by Sycamore Shoals intern Lauren Thompson. Participants will learn how to identify tree species, how frontiersmen used trees and other interesting things about trees. The hike will also provide basic. Hiking tips, such as: what is good to pack for a day hike, avoiding poison ivy, and what to wear on a hike. The group will meet at the picnic area information kiosk. Registration is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals .
Thompson will also be conducting other classes on more mobile topics, called “misunderstood animals”. The first one takes place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5. Thompson will lead an inquiry into the “Awesome Possum”, answering such questions as what goes on inside an opossum’s mind? And can an opossum hang on a tree upside down by its tail? Thompson is ready with the answers about just how awesome the opossum can be. From eating ticks that may carry Lyme disease, to being Mother Nature’s clean-up crew, the opossum has history and tall tales to share with everyone. The group will meet at the picnic area information kiosk. Admission is free. Registration is required.
Thompson’s next class on misunderstood animals will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, when she will lead a foray into the mysteries of the corn snake. In this program, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about native snake species and how they benefit the ecosystem. Thompson will discuss the differences between venomous, non-venomous and poisonous reptiles. Even if you don’t like snakes, this is an excellent opportunity to learn something new and gain a better understanding of these creatures. The group will meet at the picnic area information kiosk. Admission is free, registration is required.
Another chance to learn about local nature is available at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, when the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society will meet. You are invited to meet other birders and naturalists at Sycamore Shoals for a morning of birding during the migratory season.
Towards the end of the month, there will also be a chance to tour the park’s two historical houses, Sabine Hill and the Carter Mansion. Both tours will be led by Ranger Cory Franklin and will require registration, which may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. The Sabine Hill tour takes place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, and the Carter Mansion tour takes place at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Admission to each of the tours is $9 for each adult, $5 for students, aged 7 to 17. Children 6 and under are admitted free.
The Carter Mansion is Tennessee’s oldest frame house and was built between 1775-1780 by John and Landon Carter at an address that would on day become 1031 Broad Street. Carter County would be named for Landon and Elizabethton would be named for his wife, Elizabeth Carter.
Sabine Hill, 2328 W. G St., has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the state. It was built right after the War of 1812 by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. Their descendants would include governors of Tennessee and Georgia, as well as a federal judge and public radio journalist.
Another historical program during the last week of the month is a tomahawk throwing workshop led by Ranger Jason Davis. The class will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Topics include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the frontier, a well as proper technique for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children younger than 12. Bring your own water, but don’t bring your own tomahawk. The workshop will meet inside Fort Watauga. The cost is $5.