ELIZABETHTON — Sidewalk dining and sidewalk display of inventory in Downtown Elizabethton was once again a topic of discussion at the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday evening.
The city is preparing to enforce a new ordinance which sets standards of acceptable furniture and fencing for stores and restaurants who want to use sidewalks as an extension of the establishments.
Michael Howell, co-owner of Riverside Taphouse, 635 E. Elk Ave., spoke about the ordinance during the time for citizens to speak on any concern, whether or not it is on the agenda.
Howell said the ordinance was approved a year ago, but has been delayed in being introduced because of the economic impact of the pandemic. Howell’s concern included the high cost of the approved furniture and fencing, saying it is a difficult time economically for downtown business people because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
City Manager Daniel Estes said the city was considering moving forward during the winter because the sidewalk tables and racks are usually not used during the coldest time of the season. That has not been true this November, with a string of days of 70-plus temperatures for the first half of the month.
City Council will continue to look at the matter and will include it for further discussion in upcoming workshops.
Downtown was also a topic of other items that were on the agenda. One of those was an approval of an attempt to apply for a $500,000 grant for the city-owned Bonnie Kate Theater on Sycamore Street.
The grant would be requested from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains also briefly discussed the future plans for a whitewater park on the Doe River in downtown. The economic impact of that project is the topic of a study by students of the East Tennessee State University College of Business.