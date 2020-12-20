Organizers for the Johnson City Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop program knew things were going to be different this year as COVID-19 has affected so many events this year.
But that didn’t stop a small group of volunteers gathering information from the city school system on families in need and getting to work on an alternative plan.
“We knew we wanted to do something, but with the COVID cases rising, the decision was made that we couldn't take the kids shopping safely,” said Sarah Roberts, one of this year’s main organizers. “The only thing we couldn't do was take them shopping.”
Many of the families were “adopted” by police officers and others and the program did receive monetary donations that allowed Shop with a Cop to keep its focus on ensuring kids had something Christmas morning.
She said that even with reduced donations this year, the program was able to help the same number of families as in previous years.
Shop with a Cop doesn’t only benefit the families and children involved, but it’s also a highlight for many officers.
The gifts and food boxes were handed out drive-through style two weeks ago.