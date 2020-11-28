In the middle of a pandemic that’s devastated local businesses across the country, Shop Small Saturday takes on extra importance for business owners like Gabe Eveland, owner of two shops in downtown Jonesborough.
“I think Small Business Saturday means more this year than it has any other year, in terms of supporting the small, local businesses who have struggled to make it through the pandemic and will continue to struggle to get to the other side,” said Eveland, owner of Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique and Gabriel’s Christmas. “I think it definitely is absolutely more important this year than any other year.”
Paul Morin, owner of Paul’s Pens Odds and Ends, said that Shop Small Saturday is usually the business’ biggest shopping day of the year, and called it extremely important for his store.
“I think it’s very important,” Morin said. “I think Shop Small (Saturday) is important to the community — it keeps the community alive, it keeps the taxes coming into the local government, you build relationships with people you would never build in a Walmart.”
Jonesborough Main Street and Tourism Director Cameo Waters said the town adjusted its promotion of the shopping holiday, spreading it over the weekend rather than just on Saturday to help spread crowds out over several days.
“We’re really wanting to encourage people to shop local all season long, and all year long, too,” Waters said. “It’s been great, and people have really jumped on that movement.”
Waters said she was hopeful the support for local shops would continue throughout the holiday season, and said she believes more people have begun shopping locally due to the pandemic.
“I feel that when anything bad happens you have to find the silver lining, you have to find something positive, and that’s definitely been a positive come out of this,” Water said. “We’ve had a lot of people in the region and locally just come together and really say, ‘we want to shop local, we want to support neighbors and we want to support our local businesses.”
Eveland and Morin both said they felt more people have been shopping small as a result of the pandemic, with Morin attributing it to people not wanting to deal with large crowds as much and wanting to support local businesses. Eveland, meanwhile, said he felt the pandemic forced people to develop a strong sense of community.
“I do think, yes, (the pandemic) has pushed people into small businesses,” Eveland said, “and I think it has really forced people to develop a sense of community and understand how important their community really is.”
One shopper, Melissa Blackburn, said the pandemic “absolutely” made shopping small more important, and said she hoped to see the businesses stay afloat.
“I want to see more people stop and think about (shopping local) and support these businesses,” Blackburn said.