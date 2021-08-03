Covered Bridge Jam

ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday evening’s Covered Bridge Jam will feature the group Shooter Band.

Shooter is a country/rock/dance band hailing from the Tri-Cities. Characterized by a diverse song list, there is something for everyone when this band takes the stage. Traditional and today’s country, with a solid mix of rock and dance tunes guarantees there will be plenty of dancing among the audience.

“Come on down to Covered Bridge Park on Saturday night at 7 p.m.,” said Elizabethton Recreation Manager David Nanney. “Bring your lawn chair, sit back and enjoy the music of Shooter.”

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

