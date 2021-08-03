ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday evening’s Covered Bridge Jam will feature the group Shooter Band.
Shooter is a country/rock/dance band hailing from the Tri-Cities. Characterized by a diverse song list, there is something for everyone when this band takes the stage. Traditional and today’s country, with a solid mix of rock and dance tunes guarantees there will be plenty of dancing among the audience.
“Come on down to Covered Bridge Park on Saturday night at 7 p.m.,” said Elizabethton Recreation Manager David Nanney. “Bring your lawn chair, sit back and enjoy the music of Shooter.”