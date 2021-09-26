The Washington County Commission has a packed agenda on Monday that calls for it to a set a timeline for appointing an interim sheriff and to vote on a $10 million revision to the county’s lease agreement to build a new Jonesborough K-8 school.
Commis-sioners, who will meet at 6 p.m. in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center, are also scheduled to hear from officials Red Dog Technologies and BrightRidge regarding their efforts to abate noise complaints at a bitcoin mining operation in the Limestone community.
The board began addressing the bitcoin mining operation in July after hearing from a number of residents in the neighborhood, who said noise coming from the computers and cooling fans used in its cyber-mining has been non-stop since Red Dog began its operations earlier this year.
Todd Napier, a Red Dog representative, told commissioners his company is taking the noise complaints very seriously and has hired WSP, an acoustic engineering firm, to take decibel readings at the site and to develop a plan for quietening the equipment.
Appointing An Interim Sheriff
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said his colleagues will vote Monday to accept the retirement of Ed Graybeal, who stepped down as sheriff on Sept. 1 after serving 18 years in office.
In doing so, Matherly said the commission begins the process for appointing an interim sheriff to serve the remainder of Graybeal’s term until the voters go to the polls on Aug. 4, 2022, to elect a new sheriff.
State law requires the commission to fill such a vacancy within 120 days.
Candidates vying to be interim sheriff will have their credentials to hold the job vetted by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. Matherly said the standards required by the state to qualify as a candidate for sheriff are the same as those needed to be appointed interim sheriff.
In addition to having at least three years experience and the necessary training and certification in law enforcement, candidates for sheriff must be fingerprinted and undergo a criminal background check and psychiatric evaluation.
Beginning on Tuesday, applicants for interim sheriff can pick up the necessary papers to send to POST at the Washington County clerk’s office.
“They will have 30 days to submit their applications to POST,” the chairman said.
Matherly said POST will review the credentials of all applicants and will report back in November with a list of qualified candidates from which county commissioners will select an interim sheriff.
“So it looks like the commission will be making its appointment at the November meeting,” Matherly said.
Amending the New School Lease
The chairman said commissioners will also be addressing revisions Monday to the lease-to-own agreement the county signed with the town of Jonesborough in 2019 to construct a new $32.75 million K-8 county school.
Earlier this month, town leaders informed Washington County officials and members of the county Board of Education that the Jonesborough project will now cost $10 million more than originally estimated.
Jonesborough officials said construction costs and a shortage of building materials have increased the project’s price tag to $42,750,000. Under the terms of the agreement, the town is responsible for securing financing and building the K-8 school.
“This is sure to generate some discussion and questions from commissioners,” Matherly said. “There are a lot of moving parts in this lease.”
Washington County’s revised allocation for the project will be $2.9 million annually, which reflects another $464,050 yearly to cover the added $10 million over the next 30 years.
Other items in the agreement remain unchanged, such as a provision requiring the county to pay the town $500,000 annually to lease the new school.
As a result of the increased costs for the new school, the commission’s Budget Committee has informed the school board there will be a decrease in the amount of annual funding going to capital projects for education.
The amended Jonesborough school funding deal does not impact an interlocal agreement commissioners reached with Johnson City last year calling for the county to allocate $500,000 annually to city schools over a 25-year period to help fund its school capital needs.