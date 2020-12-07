The Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Monday to residents of the area about a circulating scam trying to get money from potential victims.
Multiple people have reported receiving calls from someone pretending to be a Washington County deputy. The caller reportedly threatens to arrest the victim in order to get social security numbers or money.
Sheriff Ed Graybeal said law enforcement will never ask for money, gift cards or personal information over the phone. Deputies will also not advise you if there’s a warrant out for your arrest, over the telephone.Anyone who receives a call of this nature is advised to hang up, and not communicate with the caller.