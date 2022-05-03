ELIZABETHTON — Carter County voters continued a tradition of replacing their sheriff after two terms, but were kind to the other incumbent officeholders in the Republican Party primary election on Tuesday.
The voters denied their party’s nomination for incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Retired Carter County deputy Mike Fraley beat his former boss for the nomination by a vote of 3,063 to 2,711. Thomas Smith finished third with 1,968 votes. Kim Birchfield was fourth with 1,075 votes. Fraley will be the Republican nominee in the August general election. He will be opposed by independent candidate Rocky Croy.
Incumbent Mayor Patty Woodby won the nomination over two challengers. Woodby received 3,669 votes. Mike Ensor was second with 2,566 votes. Danny Ward was third with 2,449 votes. Woodby will carry the Republican nomination into the August general election against two challengers, Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey Jr. Humphrey is the son of former Carter County mayor Leon Humphrey Sr.
In the largest field in the primary, Chad Lewis won the nomination for trustee. He has no opposition in the August general election, so it appears he will succeed his father, Randal Lewis, as county trustee. Lewis received 2,139 votes, Aaron Greer was second with 1,909 votes, Jeff Guinn was third with 1,700 votes, Andy Wetzel was fourth with 1,352 votes, Travis Hill was fifth with 1,086 votes and Larry Adams was sixth with 480 votes.
Incumbent Mary Gouge fought off a challenge from Randall Jenkins for the Republican nomination for county clerk. Gouge received 5,157 votes to 3,507 for Jenkins.
The other incumbent county officeholders were unopposed and all received complimentary votes on their way to Republican nominations for new terms. Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr. received 7,340 votes; Circuit Court Clerk Johnny Blankenship received 7,182 votes, Register of Deeds Jarrod Ellis received 7,456 votes, and Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh received 6,653 votes.
There will be several changes on the next Carter County Commission as a result of the primary, with two incumbents going down to defeat. Commissioner Mark Blevins was defeated in the 1st District as a result of a very strong showing by newcomer Nick Holder. Holder led the race for the three Stoney Creek seats on the commission, picking up 878 votes. Incumbent Robert Acuff retained his seat with 691 votes and incumbent Willie Campbell retained his seat with 625 votes. Blevins had 582 votes for fourth place and Kenneth Fitzgerald was fifth with 418 votes. The three Republican nominees will face a challenge from independent William D. Nichols in the August general election.
The three commissioners from the Roan Mountain area appear to be set for the next term. There were only two candidates on the ballot for the three Roan Mountain seats on the commission. Incumbent Julie Guinn finished first with 710 votes and incumbent Nancy Brown finished second with 698 votes. The third Republican nomination will apparently go to Avery B. “Pops” Wynn, who was a certified write-in candidate.
There were three candidates for the three commission seats from the 3rd District. The Republican nominees are: newcomer Steve Burrough with 644 votes, newcomer Angie Odom with 621 votes, and incumbent Brad Johnson with 583 votes. The will face a challenge in August from incumbent Charles D. Von Cannon.
Only one incumbent from the 4th District received a Republican nomination. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Danny Deal with 797 votes. Incumbent Jerry Proffitt was second with 743 votes. Newcomer Gary Kemp got the third nomination with 642 votes.
There were only two candidates for three nomination in the 5th District. Ginger Holdren, the current chair of the County Commission, led in the district with 383 votes. Newcomer Lisa Childress received the second nomination with 340 votes. The third nomination will apparently go to incumbent Layla Ward, who was a certified write-in candidate.
The second incumbent to be defeated in the commission races on Tuesday was Gary Bailey in the 6th District. The three Republican nominations go to three newcomers. Donnie Cable led with 821 votes. Todd Smith got the second nomination with 647 votes. Pattie Duffield had the third nomination with 615 votes. Bailey finished with 505 votes.
There were three candidates for three nominations in the 7th District. Incumbent Daniel McInturff led the voting with 663 votes. Incumbent Aaron Frazier and newcomer Jason Rasnick also received Republican nominations when they tied with 612 votes.
There were only two candidates for the three nominations from the 8th District and no certified write-in candidates. The two candidates who won Republican nominations were incumbent Thomas Proffitt with 474 votes and former commissioner Cody McQueen, who received 413 votes on his return to the commission. Incumbent Kelly Collins will run as an independent for the third seat in August.
There were also some incumbents defeated in the school board races. Newcomer Garry Oaks received 615 votes to defeat incumbent Christopher Hitechew in the 2nd District. Hitechew had 404 votes. Newcomer Terry Hubbard received 553 votes to defeat incumbent Creola Miller in the 7th District. Miller had 455 votes. Two other school board members were not challenged. Jeremiah Tolley took the 3rd District with 734 votes and Board Chairman Tony Garland took the 5th District with 408 votes.
Constables nominated from the 1st District are Chad Odom and Gary Perry. They face a challenge from Ronald Reed in August. Chris Grindstaff won a nomination from the 2nd District. Scott Whaley and Jerry Miller won nominations from the 3rd District. Harvey Shaffer and Jason Jones were nominated from the 4th District. Mark Carrier and Larry Presnell were nominated from the 5th District. John Henson and Bobby Trivette were nominated from the 6th District. Dustin Baker and Ken Potter were nominated from the 7th District and Bob Carroll was nominated from the 8th District.