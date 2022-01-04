A Jonesborough woman was found dead inside a barn on her property over the weekend, and the death is being investigated as suspicious, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Eula Miles, 73, was found around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in the press release.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a residence on Conklin Road about an unattended death. When investigators found Miles inside the empty barn, “suspicious circumstances present,” led the sheriff’s office to begin a formal investigation.
Sexton said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the sheriff’s office in determining how Miles died.
“After the preliminary investigation was completed, the body was transferred to the William L. Jenkins Forensics Center at ETSU for a pending autopsy. Those findings necessitate an investigation,” Sexton announced in the press release.
While the TBI was called in to assist in the probe, the sheriff’s office will lead the investigation, he said. Those findings will be turned over to the District Attorney General’s Office for further review.
Anyone with information regarding this death is asked to call 423-788-1414.