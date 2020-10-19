ELIZABETHTON — Monday’s meeting of the Carter County Commission got off to a surprising start with comments that Sheriff Dexter Lunceford would not be in attendance because he was suffering a health ailment.
No other details were mentioned during the meeting, but Commissioner Willie Campbell included the sheriff in his normal opening prayer for the commission meeting.
Following the meeting, most of the commissioners remained uncertain about the sheriff’s problem. One commissioner said the sheriff had recently undergone surgery to repair an injured shoulder and the healing process was not going as quickly and as well as hoped.
The commissioner said he has not received word of any other problems but said the healing of the shoulder might mean the sheriff would have to take off some time from duty.