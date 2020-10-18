Amy Stover had been looking forward to this trip for months.
But Stover and seven college friends had to delay their vacation, initially scheduled to take place in April, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rather than cancel it altogether, they re-scheduled it for the end of September, thinking “oh surely by then this is going to be over.” Inspired by the HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” they planned on going to Waco, Texas.
As the trip drew nearer, they knew the pandemic would not be over by the time they left. So, not wanting to lose money spent on plane tickets and lodging reservations, they decided to go through with it, flying into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Sept. 28 and making the roughly two-hour drive to Waco.
Before she left, Stover decided to meet up with a friend — a small decision that would have outsized consequences.
“After six months of trying to be careful, I let my guard down because I wanted to see these dear lifelong friends,” Stover wrote in a Facebook post.
On Sept. 29, her second day in Texas, that friend called Stover and said they had tested positive for COVID-19. Thinking the odds she herself had contracted the virus were slim, Stover alerted her friends and said they’d need to be extra cautious, but didn’t want to return home and cut the trip short. In her own words, however, “we weren’t as careful as we should have been.”
“Despite our best efforts, by the end of the week several of us had started having some symptoms,” she continued. “It was kind of like getting a cold, and that’s what we all kept saying — ‘Oh, we’re getting a cold’.
It wasn’t a cold though, and Stover had unwittingly spread COVID-19 to her friends, all of whom are over 70 years of age.
“I felt so bad,” Stover said, noting that her friends had been supportive and didn’t blame her for it, though she “still felt bad because I knew I was the source.”
On Friday, Oct. 2, Stover and some of her friends (who were traveling from four different states) flew back to the Tri-Cities. They had planned to stay at Stover’s home on Watauga Lake over the weekend with their husbands, but the virus had other plans. Upon her return, her husband told her he had also tested positive — both Stovers infected by the same asymptomatic person.
With the virus spreading within their group of friends, everyone flew home to get tested.
One-by-one, her friends and their spouses began testing positive for COVID-19, including Stover herself, who was tested Oct. 3 and got her results back a few days later. Of the eight who made the trip, six tested positive, though one was still awaiting her results. The eighth friend already had the virus earlier this year.
In the following days, one person was hospitalized (since discharged) and another had to check into the emergency room. Stover said one of the women visited a different friend of hers who was undergoing cancer treatment, not knowing she was exposed to the virus. Both have since tested positive.
Stover’s story is just one of many from across the country that show how quickly COVID-19 can spread among a group of people, which is what she wanted to show people when she shared her story on Facebook earlier this week.
Her post has garnered hundreds of shares and comments, many of which thanked her for telling her story and offering prayers to her and her friends.
“I knew I’d struck a nerve, which is what I wanted to do,” Stover said, adding that she wanted to tell people not to make the same mistakes she did.
“I think that’s the lesson I take from this, that we can’t let our guard down — we have to keep doing what we’re doing and do it consistently,” she later said. “Just because you’re around somebody that you don’t think is sick, you can’t really take your mask down.”
