Keith Sexton topped his two Republican opponents in the May 3 primary for Washington County sheriff in campaign spending during the latest reporting period.
Sexton, who was appointed interim sheriff by county commissioners in November, reported spending $10,515 for the disclosure period that ended on April 11. He has collected $8,504 in campaign donations for this period, in addition to $9,001 balance on hand from his previous disclosure report filed on Jan. 17.
He reported collecting $26,747 in the January filing, while spending $19,145 for that period.
Sexton now reports having a balance of $6,990 in his campaign coffers.
Among his itemized contributions were a $1,600 donation from Oakley Gardner, Johnson City; a $1,600 donation from Jack McCartt, Jupiter, Florida; and a $1,000 donation from White Construction, Johnson City.
Sexton reported spending $876 on campaign hats with A2Z, Jonesborough; $4,789 for campaign signage with BuildASign.com, Austin, Texas; and $2,463 with Foster Signs, Jonesborough.
Leighta Laitinen, a former chief deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, reported spending $7,982 in the latest campaign financial disclosure period. She also collected $8,050 for the period, with $12,797 carried over from the January report.
She has also reported $16,000 in outstanding loans. Laitinen now has a $12,865 balance on hand.
Laitinen reported collecting $34,317 in her January disclosure, while spending $21,519 during the same period.
She reported itemized contributions that include $1,000 from D&K Property Management, Knoxville; $1,600 from Bobby Simerly, Hampton; and $1,600 from Warren Pritchard, Gray.
Laitinen also reported spending $3,342 for signage and billboards with Foster Signs, Jonesborough; $2,500 with The Greeneville Sun, Greeneville, for marketing; and $500 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray for a meet-and-greet.
Michael Templeton, who is retired after a 25-year career with the Drug Enforcement Agency, reported collecting $4,652 in donations for the latest disclosure period. He also spent $5,196 for the period and has $7,713 in loans outstanding.
Templeton had a $842 balance from his January report and ended the latest reporting period with a $298 balance on hand.
He previously collected $11,954 and spent $11,111 in the January campaign disclosure period.
Among Templeton’s itemized contributions are a $1,000 donation from Dwight Price, Maryville; a $500 donation from Teresa Wright, Johnson City; and $383 from Richard Rempo, Jonesborough.
His expenditures during the period include $1,680 to Foster Signs, Jonesborough, for signage; and $152 to Tractor Supply, Johnson City, for posts.
The complete campaign disclosures for all of the candidates on the May 3 primary ballot can be found on the Washington County Election Commission’s website at www.wcecoffice.com.
The winner of the Republican Primary for sheriff will be the only candidate on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.