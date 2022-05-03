Interim Sheriff Keith Sexton defeated two opponents in a Washington County Republican Primary on Tuesday that also saw Joe Grandy narrowly win the GOP’s nod for a second term as county mayor and Cheryl Storey nominated by her party to be the next county clerk.
Sexton, a former Johnson City Police Department lieutenant who was appointed interim sheriff by county commissioners in November, won the race by collecting 70.5% of the vote
Sexton and Storey will be unopposed for their jobs on the Aug. 4 general election ballot. Grandy will face independent candidate James W. Reeves in the August election for county mayor.
Unofficial results show Sexton collected 6,508 more votes than his closest opponent, Leighta Laitinen, the former chief deputy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, to win the post. He received a total of 8,783 unofficial votes.
Laitinen received a total of 2,275 unofficial votes and Michael Templeton, who recently retired after a 25-year career with the Drug Enforcement Agency, collected 1,392 votes.
{iframe style=”width: 100%; height: 500px;” title=”Interactive or visual content” src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/9783999/embed” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”320” height=”240”}{/iframe}
{div style=”width: 100%!; margin-top: 4px!important; text-align: right!important;”}{h3 style=”text-align: left;”}Grandy Claims GOP Nomination{/h3}
{/div}
In one of the closest races of the day, Grandy collected 484 more votes than Washington County Commissioner Robert H. “Robbie” Tester to win Tuesday’s GOP primary for county mayor.
The incumbent received an unofficial total of 6,403 votes, which was 51.8% of the primary vote.
Unofficial results show 3,749 votes from Grandy’s tally came during the 14-day early voting period.
Tester collected a total of 5,919 unofficial votes.
{iframe style=”width: 100%; height: 500px;” title=”Interactive or visual content” src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/9783926/embed” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”320” height=”240”}{/iframe}
StoreyWins County Clerk Race
Storey, who is now serving as chief deputy in the Washington County Clerk’s office, collected 77.5% of the vote — an unofficial total of 8,852 ballots — to win a place on the Aug. 4 ballot. She received 5,968 more votes than Danny Edens in the race to succeed Kathy Storey, who is retiring in August after serving three terms as county clerk.
Edens, who is serving his fourth term on the County Commission and currently works for the town of Jonesborough as an assistant supervisor, received 2,866 votes in the Republican contest.
“I want to thank everyone that encouraged me and provided support in this campaign,” said Storey, who is not related to the current officeholder. “It was truly a pleasure to have been able to meet so many of you during this campaign. I also want to congratulate my opponent for a good race.”
The Republican nominee collected 4,988 of her total during early voting.
{iframe style=”width: 100%; height: 500px;” title=”Interactive or visual content” src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/9784021/embed” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”320” height=”240”}{/iframe}
{div style=”width: 100%!; margin-top: 4px!important; text-align: right!important;”} {/div}