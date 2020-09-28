Sewer construction advisory

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Water Resources Department is preparing for an upcoming sewer line replacement project at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The work will begin Tuesday and will continue until the project is complete. Construction will require closure of the west entrance to the park but will not affect the main entrance adjacent Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The project will also require temporary road closures at Dixon Street and Parkway Blvd. between West G Street and Elk Avenue. Traffic will be detoured at these locations.