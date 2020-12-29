Traffic flow on Buffalo Street at the entrance of Yee-Haw Brewing Co. and 120 Buffalo St. will be impacted Tuesday beginning at 8 p.m. through Wednesday at 10 a.m. while sewer line rehabilitation work takes place.
In a press release, the city said contractor equipment will be set up in the area. Traffic control measures will be in place.
The city said drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of the workers.
This work is part of the first phase of Johnson City’s downtown water and wastewater system improvements project. Additional information about the project and updates to changes in traffic patterns will be available on the city’s website at www.johnsoncitytn.org/downtownimprovementsproject.