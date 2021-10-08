Crews will be installing new sewer lines on West State of Franklin Road next week as part of the West Walnut Street redevelopment project.
The work is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 11 and be completed Friday, Oct. 15. Motorists can expect lane closures, minor detours, and delays during the day as well as in the overnight hours.
The following impacts to traffic will take place in the area between West Watauga Avenue and Buffalo Street:
- Lane closures in both directions of travel will be in place 24 hours a day.
- Between the hours of 7 p.m.-7 a.m., as needed, a detour will send eastbound traffic around the work area. Signage will be in place.
- The center turn lane will be closed.
- Drivers entering West State of Franklin Road from Sevier Street must turn left.
- Drivers entering West State of Franklin Road from Commerce Street must turn right.
- The sidewalk/trail along West State of Franklin Road in this area will also be impacted.
Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of workers.
This work is part of Johnson City’s West Walnut Street redevelopment project. Additional information about the proposed redevelopment in this area as well as updates on construction can be found on the city’s website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/westwalnutplan.