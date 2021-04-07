ELIZABETHTON — Several agencies in Elizabethton and Carter County are joining together to offer an opportunity to join with millions of others around the globe in celebrating Earth Day and Global Youth Service Day this month.
Carter County Drug Prevention, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, Main Street Elizabethton, Keep Carter County Beautiful and Red Legacy Recovery are joining forces to host a book discussion and litter clean-up in downtown Elizabethton.
“We encourage community members of all ages to come share in a roundtable discussion of the book ‘No One is too Small to Make a Difference’ by Greta Thunberg’” said Carter County Drug Prevention Executive Director Jilian Reece.
“We know that it is true in our community that no one is too small to make a difference and we encourage participation from families, youth, the business community, faith communities, and anyone else willing to spend an afternoon making the downtown area a cleaner and healthier space for us all,” said Reece.
On April 14 from 11 a.m. to noon there will be a drive through event in the back parking lot of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library where books, lunch and activities for children can be picked up. Pick up arrangements can also be made by calling the library.
The clean-up and book discussion will be held on Earth Day, April 22, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Red Legacy Recovery at 413 E. Elk Avenue. Following the discussion, participants will journey through downtown and surrounding area to collect and dispose of litter.
Those who do not want to read the book are welcome to just join in for the litter clean up. All supplies will be provided.
No registration is required.