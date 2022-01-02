ELIZABETHTON — The new year holds a lot of expectations for the governments of Carter County and the City of Elizabethton. Major improvements are being discussed or have already been drawn up and the plans out for bids this year in both the city and the county, with costs expected costs in the millions of dollars.
There are less plans being considered by the city of Elizabethton for 2022, but that is because some of its biggest long-term projects were completed in 2021, specifically, the Elizabethton Police Department’s headquarters building. But the city still has several projects in the planning stage.
Carter County not only has more projects being planned or getting ready to award to contractors, but these are the big ticket items, including a countywide, multi agency emergency communications system, a centralized educational secondary and post secondary technical education center at the Workforce Development Complex, and plans for the expansion of Hunter Elementary School.
The county expects many of these projects to be financed in part by federal emergency relief funds. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said these funds will go through the state, and she said there has been some changing trends in the relationship between Carter County government and the state that is benefitting the county. She said for the past several years it appeared the county had been neglected by state budgets. She said that has now changed. She said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has expressed his enthusiastic support for such Carter County plans as the renovation of the Workforce Development Complex.
As has often been the case with the Elizabethton budget, one of the most expensive projects on the drawing board is a water project, as the city continues to upgrade its aging water resources infrastructure. The latest plans may include improvements in the west side of the city and much of the western part of Carter County that is served by the city’s water utility.
Here is a look into the future projects for the city and county:
Workforce Development Complex
There will be a couple of projects completed this year on renovating the county-owned Workforce Development Complex and making it more useful for educating the career technical education students of the county’s four high schools, as well as for students of the Elizabethton campus of Northeast State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Those projects are to complete a laboratory for chemistry classes and a new cosmetology classroom. Woodby said these projects are scheduled to be completed for the fall semester of 2022.
Another classroom which could soon be started is a welding class, which would involve the conversion of a large vacant bay into a welding class with several work stations. Woodby said these projects were selected as the top priority for the renovation of the 50-year-old industrial building because of the demand and long waiting lists to get enrolled for welding and cosmetology classes. The waiting list for the TCAT Elizabethton welding class can be as long as a year. The chemistry classes had already been started when the Workforce Development Complex was still being operated by the Carter County Tomorrow economic development group, which has gone out of existence.
Woodby said the county is seeking $20 million from the state in order to reconfigure the Workforce Development Complex. The cost is high not only because of its huge size but because of its age. The complex is actually two two-story buildings, the second one directly behind the first one. Connections would have to be built between the two buildings and other improvements to make both compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The county’s hopes of getting the funding were increased by a visit to the facility by Gov. Lee. He toured both of the buildings after the governor’s visit, Woodby said: “He was very positive,” Woodby said. “He was very impressed with the facility and he was very impressed with our collaboration.” She concluded by saying the reorganization and renovation of the Workforce Development Complex “gives us the opportunity to be a game changer in education.”
Hunter Elementary School
During its last board meeting of 2021, the Carter County School Board voted unanimously to put the plans for an expansion of Hunter Elementary School out for bid. The bids will be opened this spring.
The plans will allow the school to increase to 925 students, making it the largest school in the county. The expansion could attract students from overcrowded Keenburg and Unaka Elementary schools. The plans will also provide for more separation between classes for lower elementary students and middle schoolers. That would include a new gymnasium and stage for the middle school. The plans also call for a music room, a science lab, art room, and resource rooms. Convenient to both the lower elementary and the middle school section of the school would be a new cafeteria wing and kitchen.
Although costs are uncertain at this time, the school board expects the cost of the renovation to be around $20 million. The school board plans to use $10.5 million of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3.0 funds for the project. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said he hopes the rest of the funding may come from the school system’s undesignated fund balance.
Countywide emergency communications
With elevations ranging from around 1,500 feet up to 6,285 feet above sea level, there have always been areas in Carter County where radio signals don’t reach. For the past 15 years there has been work done and studies made to create an improved communications system that will provide better coverage in the mountainous areas and that will be usable by all the emergency agencies that communicate in the county.
Thomas Smith, a recently retired captain with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, has been one of those involved in working to get an improved emergency communications system in the county. One such proposal was voted down in a recent special meeting of the Carter County Commission, but work on getting a system that can win approval is continuing. The cost of the system is about $3.5 million.
Although Smith was working with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, he told the commissioners the communications was for many more agencies including Elizabethton’s police and fire departments, the seven county’s volunteer fire departments, the county’s constables, Rescue Squad, Highway Department, landfill, the county School System and the Elizabethton Public Works Department.
Tweetsie Trail Extension
Carter County leaders and legislators met recently in Nashville with Melanie Beauchamp, Tennessee assistant commissioner of rural tourism and outreach, and with Trevin Ayers of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration. The group led by Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby presented the state officials with a request for state help which totaled $5.25 million. At the top of the list was a plan to extend the Tweetsie Trail from its current terminus at Hatcher Lane in Elizabethton.
Ken Gough, chairman of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee said the plan calls for the Tweetsie Trail to be continued along its current path, which uses the old East Tennessee and Western North Carolina right of way. That right of way extends from Hatcher Lane all the way through Valley Forge, crossing the Doe River and entering Hampton by going through a 19th century narrow gauge railroad tunnel to Rittertown Road and on to the Green Bridge Landing Park, an access point for the Doe River across from Hampton High School.
There is also a desire to link up the Tweetsie Trail Extension with the mountain bike trail that has been developed by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department at the Hampton watershed.
Repurposing of Roan Mountain Work Camp
A project that the Carter County government is only indirectly involved in is an initiative by 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Rice to create an drug treatment center out of the former annex of Northeast Correctional Complex. The annex was recently closed by the state prison, but plans are to have the Tennessee Department of Corrections to rent the facility to the county for the purpose of creating the treatment center that would not use alternative drugs to treat inmates who volunteer for the program. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the program would be organized similarly to the juvenile detention center, taking inmates from several counties. Funding would come from the settlements from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies that was recently settled and in which the local counties will receive millions of dollars from the companies. Woodby said the Carter County Commission has already approved its $1.6 million settlement toward the plan.
Broadband extension
The Carter County Commission has committed $3.1 million to extend broadband internet into the mountainous and remote sections of the county. The county money will be used as a 30% match with American Rescue Plan funds. The remaining 70% would come from state grants. The Health and Welfare Committee under Chairman Robert Acuff has already conducted extensive research into the project, identifying SkyLine/SkyBest of Jefferson, North Carolina as the potential provider and designating three locations in the county where the broadband can most effectively be expanded. These include the Roan Mountain area, the Poga and Elk Mills area, and the Upper Stoney Creek area.
West Carter County waterline improvements
Another project being funded by the American Rescue Plan is the improvement of waterline infrastructure. Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes said the state will split the infrastructure funds between the city and the county’s utility districts. The split should take into account that the Elizabethton Water Resources provides water to all city residents and that half the city’s customers are not city residents, but are residents in the western sections of the county. “About half our customers aren’t in the city, they are county residents,” Estes said.
Another infrastructure improvement might be the rehabilitation of the Path Hill water tank, which would cost around $500,000.
Covered Bridge and Covered Bridge Park
The city’s iconic Covered Bridge, which crosses the Doe River in Downtown Elizabethton, and the Covered Bridge Park, which provides a place to view the bridge and a stage to listen to live music have both received grants and will be receiving some upgrades as a result. The city is preparing for renovations to its Covered Bridge, thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department received a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. This grant requires a matching 50% grant from the city. Several improvements will be funded with the grant and matching funds. This includes enhanced entrances on both ends of the Covered Bridge and to the park. With more and more attractions planned for the park that are drawing larger and larger crowds to the park, a new 60-by-35-foot restroom/pavilion which is compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act will be built.
New location for city’s Water Resources Construction Division
The city will soon be moving its Water Resources Construction Division offices and equipment to the West Elk Avenue property where Summers-Taylor Inc. operated its business since its founding in 1932 until the company moved its headquarters to Johnson City. The purchase price was $1.8 million for 3.52 acres of property; 10,700 square feet of office space; 10,900 square feet of warehouse space; 11,200 square feet of sheds and storage space; and 120,600 square feet of parking and open space.
Water Resources Construction Division currently uses space at the city garage on South Sycamore Street and at the Elizabethton Electric Department complex on Hatcher Lane. Several factors are causing this sharing of facilities to no longer work. The Water Resources staff said the solution was to find a property that was big enough to meet the department’s current and future needs. The money required for the acquisition would be taken from the fund balance of the Water/Sewer Fund.