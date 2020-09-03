ELIZABETHTON — This is a time of bridge building in Carter County. Roger Colbaugh, superintendent of the Carter County Highway Department, discussed several bridge projects Thursday evening during a meeting with the Carter County Commission’s Highway Committee.
Colbaugh did not have a lot of information on the biggest project that commissioners and other citizens appear to be most interested in — the Smalling Road Bridge across Watauga River at the western end of the county.
Colbaugh told the committee 100 percent of the cost of the project is being paid for by the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Carter County department does not have much input or details on the project. Nevertheless, he said a recent summary indicated the work would be completed by next year. He said the cost is estimated at $3.5 million.
Colbaugh said that money will build a new bridge and remove the old bridge. Committee members asked if it might be possible to keep the old bridge standing if traffic was no longer permitted, but Colbaugh didn’t think the state would allow it.
Colbaugh said TDOT currently has the bridge project listed in the engineering and right-of-way stage.
Colbaugh discussed several other projects that are underway or getting ready to start. These include a bridge at Gap Creek, one on Swimming Pool Road in Hampton and one at Powder Branch. Colbaugh said there are currently 26 bridge projects on the county’s list of projects.
Another project which has been bid out is a Dennis Cove Bridge, with King General Contractors of Bristol, Va., in charge.
Other bridge projects include the Hodge Branch Bridge, the Freeman Bridge in Roan Mountain, and the Blevins Hollow Bridge in Stoney Creek as well as those on Brown’s Branch, Rittertown Road and the Tom Birchfield Bridge. Colbaugh said one of the bridges had been reconfigured because of consistent flooding problems in the Rittertown area. He said a joint effort between the Highway Department and Chris Schuettler of the Carter County Planning Commission helped improve the situation. He said there have not been any new incidents of flooding in the area.
In other matters, the committee reconvened as the Landfill Committee. Carter County Finance Director Brad Burke said he has begun a cost analysis of the county’s landfill, but has not completed it. The committee voted to return the matter to the full County Commission for decision on whether to raise prices.