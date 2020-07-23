Seven Washington County voters cast ballots in the wrong district after receiving the incorrect ballots at early voting sites, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.
“It’s our understanding that only seven ballots were affected,” said spokesperson Julia Bruck. “As part of the state’s guidance to fix the problem, all Washington County poll officials will receive extra training.”
Along with the training, the state’s division of elections is asking that the Washington County Election Commission post more signage for voters and no longer write a precinct on some paperwork to avoid confusion.
Bruck said much of the uncertainty stemmed from poll officials writing Precinct 6 on a machine application where the House district is 7, meaning voters were getting a District 6 ballot because the number six appeared on the paperwork.
Now, she said the House District number will be highlighted and the precinct number will not.
Early voting in Washington County started July 16 and lasts through Aug. 1. It occurs at three locations: The former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., in Jonesborough; Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, in Gray; and the former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., in Johnson City.
Bruck said Washington County Election Administrator Maybell Stewart reached out to the state’s Division of Elections on July 16 to inform state officials of the mistake.
Bruck said the office immediately started working with Stewart, continuing through the weekend to develop a process to fix the problem.