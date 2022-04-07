Seven candidates for the Johnson City Board of Education have qualified for the August primary, which will be the district's first partisan school board race.
Four seats are open this year, and three incumbents will be on the ballot: Thomas Hager, Robert Williams and board Chair Kathy Hall.
Board member Michelle Treece has opted not to run for reelection. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Hager and Williams will run as Republicans and Hall as an independent. Four other candidates will join them on the ballot, including two former members of the board.
Voters unseated Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece in 2020, but they will again appear on the ballot in 2022. Both candidates are running as Republicans.
Challengers Sam Pettyjohn and Brian Squirek, meanwhile, will appear on the ballot as independents.
Because parties can nominate up to the total number of available seats on the ballot (in this case four), it's extremely likely that all seven candidates will ultimately advance to the general election.
Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill in November 2021 allowing school board races to become partisan if county political parties decide to nominate school board candidates to run for their parties.
Members of the city school board are elected at-large, meaning they’re not divided into districts.
Candidates began picking up their paperwork to run for school board on Feb. 7, earlier than the normal June 20 starting date. They had until noon on Thursday to submit it to the county election office.
The municipal primary election will occur on Aug. 4, and the general election on Nov. 8.
During a board meeting in December, Williams, Hager and Michelle Treece all voiced apprehension about the forthcoming introduction of partisan elections.
“This troubles me,” Treece said. “... I’m truly concerned about how this type of election is going to affect our system in our future.”
Williams, the board's vice chair, was similarly worried.
“I don’t think municipal elections should be partisan,” he said. “I think one of the strengths of this board is our diversity. We have different viewpoints, we have different voices, all of which need to be heard.”