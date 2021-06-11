Seven men have been arrested and accused of trying to solicit sex from minors after a two-day undercover joint investigation in Erwin.
According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities put up “several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases” in an attempt to identify individuals looking to solicit commercial sex from minors.
The investigation, which began on June 9, was an attempt to address human trafficking in the region.
The investigation involved the Erwin Police Department, the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesborough Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and the office of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.
Authorities arrested seven men and booked them into the Unicoi County Jail. The following is a list of those arrested as a result of the investigation and their charges:
— Mark Daniel Higgins, 59, Asheville, North Carolina: Solicitation of a Minor by electronic means, solicitation of a minor.
— Jeffrey Lynn Rhoney, 61, Arden, North Carolina: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act (two counts), solicitation of a minor.
— Steven Charles Mayes, 47, Morristown: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, solicitation of a minor.
— Benjamin Bouchot Moreno, 50, Asheville, North Carolina: Trafficking for a commercial sex act (two counts), solicitation of a minor (two counts).
— Jose Raul Delgado Andrade, 41, Johnson City: Trafficking for a commercial sex act, solicitation of a minor.
— Alberto Vazquez Gonzalez, 46, Bristol, Virginia: Trafficking for a commercial sex act, solicitation of a minor.
— Randall Dale Staton, 54, Bakersville, North Carolina: Trafficking for a commercial sex act, solicitation of a minor.