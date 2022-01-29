After spending eight and half years in prison for forging checks, Ronnie returned to society without the help of a stable support system, having lost close family members and love ones.
"It was my first time in prison," Ronnie said. "That was a shock there. Making it through all that and then this. And in there, respect is a big thing, and out here you don't see it at all."
Ronnie has been homeless since November and lives his life "minute-by-minute."
He stays at the Salvation Army on white flag days — freezing cold nights when the shelter opens its doors to anyone. On evenings when he can't find shelter, Ronnie sleeps in places like the downtown breezeway.
"I sleep there until I'm woken up by law enforcement," he said. "They tell me to move."
Coordinated by the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness, local service providers recently conducted a "point in time" count of the homeless population across the eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee.
The event is a nationwide census of unhoused people that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local service organizations to perform on an annual basis. The count takes place each year over a single 24-hour period at the end of January.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, these annual counts help agencies better plan the delivery of services to homeless people while also tracking their progress in alleviating the problem.
On Thursday, students and faculty involved in health sciences at East Tennessee State University interviewed unhoused people near Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and the Johnson City Public Library, notating information on clipboards.
Volunteers collected demographic information, veteran status and whether respondents have a history of chronic illness or substance abuse.
In 2021, the point in time count identified 310 homeless people in Northeast Tennessee. Most were in either Sullivan County (165) or Washington County (102). Additionally, 169 people had spent a night in a emergency shelter, 30 were in transitional housing and 111 didn't have shelter.
Doug Murray, ARCH's homeless programs outreach coordinator, said the tally also allows service providers to track the number of available beds.
"It gives you kind of a snapshot of whether you're providing services to people in need," he said.
The count just includes people living on the street over a specified period of time, said Jean Hemphill, an associate professor in the ETSU College of Nursing, so it may miss people living in unstable housing or doubling up with a friend or family member.
"It gives you the number of people who may need emergency type services during the coldest months of the year," Hemphill said.
Murray said the count involves mobilizing volunteers across the eight-county region. This year, it included many people from ETSU.
Madeline Standbridge, second-year medical student at the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine, was one of those volunteers. She also previously participated in a point in time count in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she was stationed at an emergency shelter with a regular intake of about 500 people a night.
Personally, Standbridge said, she's passionate about providing access to medical services to vulnerable people like those experiencing homelessness.
"There are so many barriers in the health care system and just getting resources in general," Standbridge said, a problem that can be intensified in more rural areas. "It's just a nice way to volunteer and be engaged in the community."