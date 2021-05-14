A Johnson City man accused of shooting into a passing vehicle as he attempted to flag down a motorist will go to trial in September in the death of a passenger in that car.
Denver Christian Smith, 27, who lived in an apartment near the intersection of John Exum Parkway and West Market Street at the time of the shooting, was charged with felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from two shootings on Nov. 13, 2015 — one outside Smith’s apartment and another at the intersection of West Market and John Exum near the former Apex restaurant.
Smith is accused of killing Tiaria Miller, 19, of Johnson City.
She was a passenger in a 2007 Suzuki driven by her friend, Chelsey Scott. As Scott drove down John Exum and approached the West Market intersection, Smith stood in the road trying to stop motorists as they passed by, but Scott drove around him.
Police said that as she did, Smith fired into her car. Scott was not injured, but the bullet hit Miller on her right side. When the women realized what had happened, Scott drove straight to Johnson City Medical Center, where Miller died.
There was already a shooting victim at the hospital as a result of an incident before Miller was shot.
Chelsea Isbell, 24, was shot in the face and leg before Smith ran into the road. Isbell had been at Smith’s apartment that day and they had argued on and off all day, witnesses told police. Police said the argument escalated to the point that Smith pulled the gun out and shot Isbell. Someone nearby called 911 about the initial shots being fired, so police were already on the way when the second shooting happened.
Smith’s case has taken a lot of time to get to the point of going to trial because he had pending federal drug charges at the time of the shooting.
He remained jailed while his case is pending.