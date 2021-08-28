ELIZABETHTON — Whether it is summer, winter, spring or fall, there is always history being told and celebrated at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park at 1651 W. Elk Ave., but September is always the highlight of the year, with the annual observance of The Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals.
This September will once again commemorate the events of that September in 1780 which led to the Overmountain Men from the Carolinas and Virginia and from frontier areas of what would become Tennessee and Kentucky coming together at Sycamore Shoals to march over the Blue Ridge and confront Major Patrick Ferguson and his force of loyalists at the Battle of Kings Mountain.
There will be several events at the state park during the last portion of the month, including the traditional crossing of the Watauga River to Sycamore Shoals. But there will also be lots of other activities taking place throughout the month that are unrelated to the Gathering. Some of these events require pre-registration, which may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
The first September event takes place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Ranger Jason Davis will lead a bicycle ride which will start at Sycamore Shoals and head upriver on the Elizabethton Linear Trail to the Covered Bridge, then back to the park via the Tweetsie Trail. The total loop is about 6 miles and takes about an hour. Portions of the route will not be suitable for pull-behind child carriers. Participants are advised to dress appropriately for the weather and bring their own water and bike. The group will meet in front of the Visitors Center. Pre-registration is required and admission is $5, children 6 and under ride free.
On Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m., Ranger Davis will lead “Creek Critter Catchin”, including a cool and refreshing walk through the waterways of the Watauga River. It includes a chance to discover the different creatures that call it home. Participants are asked to bring shoes they don’t mind getting wet or muddy, no flip-flops. Guests may bring their own catching tools if they like. No children younger than 5 are permitted unless supervised by a parent. Registration is required, but parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. All critters caught during the event will be released back to the wild after the event. Cost is $5. Children 6 and under are admitted free.
The first observance commemorating the events of 1780 will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, when the Tennessee Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will be at Fort Watauga in honor of the Overmountain Men and the victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain. The 241st Anniversary will be celebrated with a memorial service and a ceremonial wreath laying.
The 24th Annual Fort Watauga Knap-In takes place on Saturday and Sunday Sept. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Knapping is the art of making stone tools, and the Knap-In at Fort Watauga is a celebration of Tennessee Archeology Week. Primitive skills craftsmen will make arrowheads, spear points, and other survival tools. There will be demonstrations of primitive tools as bow, arrow and atlatl throughout the day.
Tunes of the Time, will be presented Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. Preregistration is required and admission is $5. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Life on the 18th century frontier could be harsh and unpredictable. Many early settlers turned to music as a source of joy and entertainment. Museum Curator Chad Bogart will lead the class in the Gathering Place of the park visitors center on a glimpse into the musical heritage of the colonial frontier. Bogart will show how music became a part of the everyday life on the frontier and how the melting pot of early America influenced the songs and tunes that are still enjoyed today.
Fellowship of English Country Dancing will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different cultures. There is no cost to attend and it is open to anyone, with or without experience or patter. The group will meet at the visitors center. It is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
There will be a couple of events this month that will have unusual hours. A full moon hike will be offered on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. The event requires preregistration. Admission is $5 and children 6 and under are admitted free. Sycamore Shoals is usually closed from dusk to dawn, but this is a special occasion. Ranger Cory Franklin will lead a walk under the light of the full moon. In addition, there will be a discussion on the events that took place at Sycamore Shoals while enjoying the rare chance of seeing the park at night.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. there will be the opportunity to experience night fishing with a ranger. The event requires preregistration and admission is $5. Children 6 and under are admitted free. The event offers the opportunity to use the stater park as the base for fishing the Watauga. Ranger Franklin will lead the opportunity for fun and fishing. Fishing license with trout stamp is required. Bait, tackle and poles are not included.
The last weekend of the month will be the observance of the Gathering of the Overmountain Men. The Overmountain Muster at Sycamore Shoals will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will include living history demonstrations at the encampment of the Overmountain Men.
The most iconic moment is always the reenactment of the crossing of the Watauga River. This will be the official arrival of the members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association on the annual reenactment of the march from Abington, Va. to Kings Mountain. The reenacts will be crossing the Watauga on the anniversary of the historic crossing that occurred 241 years ago.
A newer event will be the “Lanterns and Legends of 1780: Overmountain Militia Muster Candlelight Tours” which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, and 8:30 p.m. Preregistration is required and admission is $9 for adults, $5 for children 17 and under. This is a chance to experience the sights, sounds and emotions of the 18th century while being guided by lantern light through the Overmountain Men encampment. There will be legendary figures like John Sevier, Mary Patton, Samuel Doak, and others as they tell the dramatic story. The program begins at the park visitor center. Each tour lasts about one hour.
The last event of the month is Old Time Music Jam led by Art Lang on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Old time musicians at all levels are welcome. Non musicians are invited to kick back and listen.