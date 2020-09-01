Events leading up to Revolutionary War’s Battle of Kings Mountain to be observed
ELIZABETHTON — September is traditionally one of the high points of the year for Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This month is the anniversary of the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals, when the rendezvous of the Overmountain Men took place prior to their march across the mountain on their way to meet British Maj. Patrick Ferguson and his Tory force at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780.
Every year since the nation’s bicentennial, reenactors have followed the trail of the Overmountain Men, including the gathering at Sycamore Shoals. Because of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the event will be more subdued this year, but there are still several events planned to commemorate the occasion and allow people to once again follow in the footsteps of the Overmountain Men during the late summer and early fall.
There are events planned throughout the month, but the focus will not be on the traditional crossing of the Watauga River by the Southwest Virginia Overmountain Men that occurred on Sept. 25, 1780. Because spectators have to stand close together in the forested area in order to watch the crossing, that event will remain rather low key this year, while other events will be highlighted.
The first event connected to the Gathering of the Overmountain Men takes place on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sons of the American Revolution will host an event at 10 a.m. The program will be presented in the Liberty! Theater behind Fort Watauga. The public is invited.
Most of the events take place around Sept. 25, when the force of Overmountain Men reached their peak at Sycamore Shoals in 1780. One of the events featured this Sept. 25 will be the “Lanterns and Legends of 1780: Overmountain Militia Muster Candlelight Tours.” The tours will take place every 15 minutes from 7-8:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students from 7 to 17. Children 6 and under will be admitted free. Preregistration is required and can be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
During 1780, America’s War for Independence was in its fifth year. Ferguson had threatened to destroy the frontier settlements. In response, the Overmountain Men gathered at Sycamore Shoals to form a frontier army to search out Ferguson and his loyalist force. The candlelight tours will allow visitors to experience the sights, sounds, and emotions of the 18th century as they are guided through the historic encampment by lantern light. Participants will meet legendary figures such as Col. John Sevier, Mary Patton, the Rev. Samuel Doak, and others as they tell the dramatic story of this historic gathering which led to one of the most decisive victories of the Revolution. The program begins at the park visitor center. Each tour lasts approximately 1 hour and includes about a quarter mile of walking.
The park has a set of COVID-19 guidelines for visitors. These include social distancing, such as staying six feet apart from other guests. Face masks are required inside all buildings. Face masks are recommended outdoors if distances of six feet between people can’t be maintained. The park’s visitor center is closed daily Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms close periodically for cleaning.
The Overmountain Muster Living History Weekend takes place on the weekend of Sept 26-27. Join historical interpreters in and around Fort Watauga as they demonstrate various aspects of 18th century frontier life. Take a step back in time and witness life as it was over two centuries ago.
Also on Saturday, Sept. 26, the park will hold the National Public Lands Day/Walking in Frontier Footsteps at 10 a.m. The cost is free. Pre-registration is required and can be done at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Visitors can celebrate National Public Lands Day with Museum Curatorial Assistant Chad Bogart during a hike along the banks of the Watauga River and learn about the Overmountain Men, their historic gathering at Sycamore Shoals and the campaign to Kings Mountain.
The park’s seasonal interpretive rangers, Laura Ellis and Taylor Moorefield, will help augment the historical programs and demonstrations being offered this month. Ellis will lead guided tours of Sabine Hill, the family home of the Taylor family. The house has been described as one of the finest examples of early 19th century federalist architecture in the state. Ellis will also discuss the Taylor family, who built the house. The family is one of the most successful police families in the state.
Ellis will lead the guided tours on Saturday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11:30 a.m. both days and on Sunday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1:30 p.m. each day.
Moorefield will lead tours of the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest wood frame house. It was built during the time of the Revolutionary War in the 1770s and was the home of Landon and Elizabeth Carter, for whom Carter County and Elizabethton were named. Moorefield will lead the tours on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11:30 a.m. each day and Sunday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1:30 p.m. each day.
Admission for each person on the tours of the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill is $8 for adults, $4 for students 7-17. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Pre-registration is required and can be made online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Seasonal interpretive rangers and other members of the park’s historic interpretive staff will also be on hand Saturday afternoons for a variety of living history demonstrations, displays, and presentations on various aspects of life in the 18th century frontier.