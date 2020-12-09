Still need to send a letter to the North Pole this year? The Johnson City Press is here to help send your mail to Santa Claus this Christmas season!
In previous years, letters were submitted at the annual Johnson City Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Blue Plum Organization. Due to COVID-19, the Press didn’t have that opportunity this year.
Now, Santa says it’s up to us to pass your letters along to the North Pole.
“Old St. Nick was really happy to get the letters from children last year at the Johnson City Christmas Parade, but because of COVID-19, we weren’t able to send him those the same way this time. He asked if there was any way we could help him get more letters from children,” Johnson City Press Content Director Sam Watson said.
Drawings are also welcome, and the best submissions will be published in our Christmas Edition.
Letters to Santa can be submitted via email at newsroom@johnsoncitypress.com. Letters can also be mailed or dropped off at our office at 204 W. Main St., Johnson City, TN, 37604. Letters must be received by Dec. 16.