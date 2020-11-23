U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, said Monday he believes an orderly transfer of power between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden is key to addressing the next phase of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Since it is increasingly apparent that Joe Biden is president-elect, I would hope that President Trump takes pride in his accomplishments, puts the country first and begins an orderly and peaceful transfer for the new administration,” said Alexander, who is retiring in January.
He also told reporters during a stop at the Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site that with vaccinations against the novel coronavirus expected to begin next month, it’s “especially important” the nation sees a smooth transition in the White House.
“We don’t want to miss and hour or a day in getting those vaccines to Tennessee, which should begin arriving in December.” Alexander said. “For those of us in public life, people remember the last thing you do.”
Later in the day, Emily Murphy, who was appointed by Trump as administrator of the General Services Administration, said the outcome of the election is certain and transition between Trump and Biden can begin.
Alexander told reporters in Gray he believed the transition of power “should have started several weeks ago.”
He noted the Nov. 3 election was “rapidly coming to a formal end,” with Trump’s legal challenges being exhausted and states certifying their vote tallies before the Dec. 8 deadline.
As chairman of the U.S. Senate’s Health, Labor, Education and Pensions Committee, Alexander said he has received a briefing from Dr. Lisa Piercey, the state’s commissioner of health, who said Tennessee should be receiving the first vaccines in two or three weeks.
The senator also said the Republican Party will be in “a big transition period” with the end of Tump administration. Even so, Alexander said Trump will be a “factor in the party for some years to come.”
He noted Trump “has taught us all in public life” how to better communicate.
“Nobody else has 72 million followers on social media,” Alexander said. “He (Trump) challenged some assumptions that were getting kind of stale in the Republican philosophy.”