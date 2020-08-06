The two frontrunners in Tennessee’s closely watched Republican race for the U.S. Senate were in Washington County on Wednesday to make their final pitches to voters before today’s primary election.
Bill Hagerty, who formerly served in President Donald Trump’s cabinet as ambassador to Japan, and Dr. Manny Sethi, a Nashville trauma surgeon, lead a GOP field of 15 candidates vying to succeed veteran U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Hagerty, who has been endorsed in the race by President Donald Trump, began his day in Johnson City, where he told the Johnson City Press that “the momentum of his campaign has been tremendous,” and he feels good about the outcome of the election.
“President Trump called me the other day and complimented me on our campaign, and I reminded him I am going to work my heart out until the polls close to earn every single vote here in Tennessee,” Hagerty said.
Former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, R-Blountville, joined Hagerty during an early morning stop for coffee at Peggy Ann Bakery, 803 W. Walnut St . Ramsey said he has known Hagerty since the time the candidate served as commissioner of the state Department of Community and Economic Development during former Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration.
“It will be a tight race, I do believe, and his opponent has some supporters here,” Ramsey said. “But I believe in the end, people will see through the rhetoric and negative campaigning and realize that Bill Hagerty is the person for the job.”
Hagerty also spent the day campaigning in Chattanooga and Knoxville before joining President Trump online for what was billed as a tele-town hall meeting.
“Our biggest get-out-the vote event will be our virtual rally with the president tonight,” Hagerty said Wednesday. “He (Trump) would have preferred to be in Tennessee in person. Ron and I would have loved to have him here in person, but circumstances dictate we do it virtually.”
Sethi came to Jonesborough Wednesday evening for what his campaign billed as a “Manny vs. The Machine: Washington County Townhall.”
The last of five campaign stops made by Sethi on the eve of Thursday’s voting, the event drew about 100 people to the Heritage Event Center on Molly Grace Lane.
Sethi was introduced the crowd to by Tennessee’s former 3rd District Congressman Zach Wamp.
Wamp described Sethi as “a new generation conservative outsider,” who he predicted will defeat Hagerty in “one of the biggest political upsets in Tennessee history.”
Speaking to reporters outside the venue, Sethi said, “Tennessee is a republican state. People want pro-life, limited government, not some liberal to be a senator.”
“People want a Christian conservative. That’s what I am. It’s become a movement. It’s bigger than me. That’s why I am going to win tomorrow night.”
Speaking to the Johnson City Press, Sethi conceded the race will be tight but like Hagerty, expressed confidence in the momentum behind his campaign
“It’s a close race but I believe the momentum is on our side and we are going to win,” he said.