State Sen. Rusty Crowe, the Unicoi History Group, Mary Patton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Fort Watauga Society of the Children of the American Revolution gathered at the historic Bogart-Bowman cabin in Unicoi on Sunday to commemorate Constitution Week with a bell-ringing ceremony. Members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association put on a program before the bell-ringing. At top, students and a re-enactor ring a bell; and above, re-enactors of all ages, dignitaries with the groups and Crowe (third row, left) pose for a picture.
Sen. Crowe, Unicoi History Group celebrate Constitution Week
Kayla Hackney
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
