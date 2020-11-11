ELIZABETHTON — Veterans Day in Carter County was more quiet than normal this year.
Usually, there are two separate and independent events honoring the region’s veterans, but with the concerns of the novel coronavirus, the event at the Elizabethton/Carter County War Memorial was not held this year.
The second event, which is targeted toward teaching high-schoolers about the reason for Veterans Day is usually held in one of the five high schools in the county and city. Since some schools are conducting remote learning because of the pandemic, that Veterans Day event was also not held.
A separate event that did take place is a presentation of new flags for the Veterans Walk of Honor in downtown Elizabethton. State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, has been doing this presentation for several years.
Crowe presents the veterans overseeing the Walk of Honor with seven new flags each Veterans Day. They include an American flag; the flag of each of the nation’s five armed services — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard; and the POW/MIA flag.
Crowe is a veteran of the Vietnam War and also remembers his uncle, Dewey Crowe, who flew in the Army Air Force in World War II and was killed in the Aleutians during the battles for Attu and Kiska.
“I am proud to honor our veterans on this Veterans Day. Our veterans care more for freedom and liberty than they do their own lives. We were proud to raise a new flag honoring veterans in each branch of service,” Crowe said.