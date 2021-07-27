ELIZABETHTON — U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn will be holding a town hall event at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. Doors will open at 8 a.m. Blackburn will be discussing areas of concern to the region.
The event will be held at the Chamber’s new offices at 615 E. Elk Ave. in Downtown Elizabethton.
Admission to the morning event will be $20 per person. Ticket sales are open to the public beginning today. Those purchasing tickets are invited to also submit questions for Blackburn to answer at the time they purchase tickets.
The Chamber is also accepting sponsorships for the event. A $150 sponsorship will reserve up to six seats. A company or organization logo will be displayed at the event and a group photo will be made with Senator Blackburn.
For a $250 sponsorship, up to 10 seats will be reserved. A company or organization logo will be displayed at the event and a group photo will be made with Senator Blackburn.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/senator-marsha-blackburn-community-conversation-tickets-164872396777.