Down about 16 officers, the Johnson City Police Department is evaluating whether to ease some restrictions on tattoos, a change officials anticipate could minimize one barrier to recruitment.
"A lot of people in the demographic group we're looking at, which I think is 21 to 38, a lot of those individuals, whether they're in the military or coming out of college or in another field of work, a lot of those folks have tattoos," said Chief Karl Turner.
Turner said the department's current policy allows officers to have tattoos, but they can't be visible in any uniform while on-duty, including short-sleeve shirts or shorts. Tattoos also can't be present on an officer's hands, neck or face.
In August, the city formed a committee of police officers to examine its policy. The committee compared the Johnson City department's rules to 18 peer agencies. Eleven of the agencies allowed visible tattoos, and seven required that tattoos be covered with long sleeves or another approved material.
Members of the committee judged that the department had seen a dramatic decrease in new hires over the years coming from the military, which could be because of the historic popularity of tattoos among military personnel.
Captain Kevin Peters, who chaired the committee, told City Commissioners the department hires many Millennials, a generation that includes people born between 1981 and 1996.
A 2016 Harris Poll found that 29 percent of Americans have at least one tattoo, and roughly 47 percent of Millennials. In comparison, 13 percent of Baby Boomers had a tattoo. Millennials were more likely than any other generation polled to have one.
According to a report published by the Office of Community Policing Services, which the department's committee reviewed as part of its analysis, many police departments in the U.S. for decades strictly regulated tattoos among officers. But, a rise in their popularity, especially among young people, has forced law enforcement agencies to reconsider their stances.
"For police agencies, the new reality is that a sizable percentage — now approaching half — of all potential new hires have tattoos," the report said. "And the tattoo trend is likely to continue as the next generation enters the workforce."
Current policy and recommendations
According to the department's current written policy, officers can conceal tattoos while on-duty by wearing an authorized uniform or appropriate civilian clothing.
Officers with tattoos that existed before 2010 are exempt from the policy if the tattoos are unoffensive. Any visible body graphics that existed before the policy must be documented and placed in the employee's personnel file.
These employees are also prohibited from getting any new tattoos that would be visible above the collarbone, below the elbow or below the middle of the thigh. Anyone who violates that requirement would lose their "grandfathered" status on existing tattoos.
So far, Turner said, the department hasn't settled on definitive changes.
"It's hard to predict," Turner said of the impact of any alterations to the policy on hiring. "We want that pool of applicants to be larger, hoping that more people will pass the test and that we'll be able to hire more."
In its report, the committee agreed it's probably time to alter the city's policy, but noted that drastic changes weren't needed, and officers already grandfathered in under the policy might need to make some concessions.
"The overall consensus was that anyone having tattoos visible on their arms or legs should be restricted to wearing long sleeves shirts and pants year round," the committee wrote.
This would give the department more recruits to choose from during the hiring process, but could end up being unfavorable for employees already grandfathered in.
A list of possible solutions shown to City Commissioners included: Requiring all employees, whether grandfathered or not, to wear department-issued uniforms that keep tattoos from being visible on-duty; allowing a maximum of one visible tattoo while in uniform; allowing one tattoo on one hand that is no bigger than a single band ring, but otherwise requiring that no tattoos be visible on the head, face and neck.