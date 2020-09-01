Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the state’s progress on containing its outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We have watched as the new case counts have continued to slowly decline,” he said in a conference call with reporters. “We are beginning to see our hospitalizations, which are a lagging indicator, begin to decline statewide as well.”
Lee said the state expects its death rate will start to decrease following the change in hospitalizations.
There are, however, pockets across Tennessee that haven’t fared as well, the governor said, pointing to rural West Tennessee. He said the case count and hospitalizations there have continued to be a challenge, but overall, he said officials are encouraged by the progress statewide.
“What Tennesseans are doing is working,” Lee said, “and I want Tennesseans to know that because they have been very vigilant to wash hands, stay apart, stay home when sick, wear a mask, do the things that are simple but enormous in mitigating the spread of a virus.”
With schools and universities reopening across the state, Lee said, residents need to double down on their efforts to follow these guidelines.
“We need to stay the course and continue to work until COVID is a thing of the past,” he said.
On Friday, Lee extended an executive order that allows county mayors to issue mask mandates. Local officials now have that authority through Sept. 30.
Lee said he didn’t want to speculate on how long he would delegate that power to local officials, noting that events have a tendency to change rapidly.
“I think Tennesseans have done a really good job understanding that this is a personal responsibility for them,” Lee said, “and I didn’t do a statewide mask mandate because I actually believe I’m more interested in having people wear a mask than checking a box and having a mandate.”
Lee said officials need to consider the best strategy to foster sustainable buy-in from members of the public.
“It’s working, and that approach has worked,” Lee said. “Our state’s numbers are going in the right direction — not just because of face coverings because that’s only one of a myriad of steps that people take to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Ballad Health officials said in August that they’ve seen declines in hospitalizations in conjunction with the issuance of local mask mandates. The system estimated on Aug. 19 that it had avoided 100 to 120 potential hospitalizations because of the mask mandates.
Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said on Aug. 19 the mask mandates are having a direct effect on the number of cases the system is seeing in the hospital.
“We would ask that the mask mandates continue to be renewed on an ongoing basis, and then we’ll continue to study that to see,” Deaton said in August. “But until we have a vaccine we may need to keep masks in place for a long period.”
Additionally, Lee said the state has launched an online tool to help businesses determine if they’re eligible for economic relief through the Tennessee Business Relief Program. Businesses have until Sept. 25 to certify for a relief payment. Businesses could be eligible for relief payments ranging from $2,500 to $30,000 depending on their gross sales.
Lee said $300 million has been set aside for the program, and so far about half of that money has been spent.
“There’s a significant amount of funds left,” Lee said.